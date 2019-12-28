Hundreds of thousands of people including celebrities in a huge chunk of students and youth, took to the streets in Mumbai, Delhi and other parts of India to strongly register their opposition against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens. The biggest procession was held at the historic August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai with many celebs including political leaders like Raj Babbar, Naseem Khan, Milind Deora, Hussain Dalwai, Eknath Gaikwad, film personalities like Rahul Bose, Swara Bhasker, Saeed Mirza, Suhasini Mulay, Farhan Akhtar, Javed Jaffrey, and Sushant Singh, students, academicians, lawyers, social activists, NGOs and many more turned out to protest against the CAA-NRC.

Those who didn’t turn up, took to social media to share their thoughts on the same. However, there was one such big personality who didn’t react on the recent government brutality against protesters. Actor Amitabh Bachchan remained silent and that hurt filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

It all started with Amitabh Bachchan extended New Year greetings to everyone by writing, “Only few days left for the arrival of the new year. But, no need to worry. It’s only a matter of 19-20.” Then Anurag Kashyap’s sarcasm-laden reply came in “This time, it’s not a matter of 19 and 20 sir. The difference this time is huge. For now, you take care of your health. You had done your bit in the 70s (by taking on the evils in films as an angry young man). Since then, we are carrying the real Bachchan within us. This time, we will deal with everyone whether that is Gabbar or Shakal or Lion.”

इस बार फ़र्क़ उन्नीस बीस का नहीं है सर, इस बार फ़र्क़ बहुत बड़ा है । फ़िलहाल आप कृपया अपनी सेहत का ख़याल रखें ।अपने हिस्से का आपने ७० के दशक में ही कर दिया था , तबसे अपने अंदर का बच्चन हम अपने अंदर ले के घूम रहें हैं । इस बार सामने गब्बर हो या LION या फिर शाकाल ….हम भी देखेंगे https://t.co/Iv0h3hPrJI — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 27, 2019

Bachchan had earlier written on Twitter, “Before you criticise someone, you should walk a mile in their shoes. That way when you criticise them, you are a mile away from them .. and you have their shoes !!” This was widely seen as his desperate attempts to preempt criticism for not speaking out against the government.