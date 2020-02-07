Streaming giant Netflix plans to go all-out with diverse original projects in India this year, through new collaborations with top-league Bollywood producer Anushka Sharma. We all know that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has not been on the big screen for a while now, and as per the current reports, it looks she won’t be seen in any film in 2020 either as she continues to be active as a producer.

According to the reports in Asian Age, Anushka Sharma’s production company Clean Slate Productions will now introduce lyricist-screenwriter Anvita Dutt Guptan as a director of a film titled Bulbul. It is said to be a supernatural thriller set in Kolkata, Bulbul is a costly period film that looks at age-old beliefs and superstitions. A source that wishes to remain unnamed says Bulbul will star the talented Avinash Tiwary and Tripti Dimri. The pair was introduced in Sajid Ali’s experimental Laila Majnu, a revisionist take on the love legend in 2018. So far, Netflix has not had much luck with stand-alone feature films in Hindi, like the Karan Johar produced Drive and Ghost Stories. Perhaps Bulbul will turn the tide.

Anushka co-founded Clean Slate Films in 2014 with her brother, Karnesh Sharma, and went on to produce and act in NH 10, which was declared a sleeper hit. Released in 2015, on a budget of about US $2.1 million, NH10 raked in approximately US $5.1 million worldwide at the Box Office.