All-time favorite couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never miss a chance to give their fans couple goals. Pictures of the duo have surfaced online where they can be seen having their own gala time. They are currently enjoying some ‘own’ time together in Miami, Florida, ahead of the upcoming series against West Indies.

Virushka’s active fan pages share pictures of Anushka and Virat from their day out in Miami. They are also open in letting their fans click pictures of them. In one of the pictures, the couple is seen seated inside which resembles like an airport bus. Anushka wore a black and white striped shirt while Virat was dressed in casual in a white T-shirt. In another picture, Anushka was in white and blue striped sports pantsuit and they pose with fans.

Take a look at Virat and Anushka’s pictures:



The India captain can be seen posing with his fans in the US state.

Earlier, Anushka Sharma had traveled with Kohli during the World Cup and was seen cheering for her husband and the senior national teams from the stands in England. And now, she is again supporting her husband and the team for the upcoming series against West Indies.

Virat Kohli, along with his team India, headed to Miami earlier this week for the month-long tour against West Indies. Anushka, too, was spotted at the airport with Team India.