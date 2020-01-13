Actor Anushka Sharma might have just begun the shooting of his next film which is likely to be a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Speculations have been rife about Anushka’s next and now new pictures of the actor from Kolkata’s Eden Gardens seem to be adding to the buzz. Dressed in the old jersey of the Indian cricket team, Anushka is clicked with Goswami on the fields. Now, while the industry is abuzz that these pictures are from the first promo shoot of the film, several fans suggest that Anushka has actually been shooting for an advertisement with the former Indian women’s cricket team captain at the Eden Garden.

As per various reports circulating in Bollywood’s grapevine, Anushka was shooting till 4 am at the field and is expected to resume back the shooting from January 25. While there’s no official announcement regarding Anushka’s association with the biopic, it is expected to be directed by Prosit Roy who also helmed Pari featuring Anushka in the lead.

It was in May 2018 that Sony Pictures India has announced that they had acquired the rights of the biopic to be made on Jhulan Goswami who was adjudged as the ICC Women’s Play of the Year in 2007. However, the other details about the biopic were kept under the wraps. After the failure of Anushka’s last release – Zero, in 2018, the rumours were rife that the actor is going to take time only to return with the biopic in which she essays the role of the popular all-rounder cricketer.

Another biopic based on Mithali Raj, Gowswami’s teammate and the current skipper of Indian women’s cricket team, is in works already. Actor Taapsee Pannu has been signed on to play the athlete in the film which is directed by Rahul Dholakia. It has been titled as Shabaash Mithu.