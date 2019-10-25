Actor Anushka Sharma and Indian Cricket Captain Virat Kohli are spending some quality time together and they never shy away to flaunt their adorable PDA on social media. The couple is known for expressing their love for each other and they leave their fans gushing over them. Earlier today, Virat took to Instagram to share a lovey-dovey photo with his wife Anushka and both look stunning, as always.

Enjoying their time at a picturesque location, the couple can be seen posing for a click. In the photo, while Virat can be seen clad in a grey t-shirt and black shorts, Anushka looks gorgeous in black slit dress. With mountains and a blue river at the background, the duo looks absolutely beautiful in the picture.

Along with the photo, Virat left a love-struck and a heart emoticon that speaks louder than any words. Within a few minutes, the post has received over eight lakh likes and it has gone viral on the internet.

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Anushka shared mesmeriz=sing picture with hubby Virat. n the picture, Anushka looks ethereal in gorgeous red saree teamed up with chandbalis, chooda, vermillion and hair styled in a bun. Virat looks dapper as he sports traditional black kurta look. The couple looks adorable as they flaunt their million-dollar smile. In the picture, Anushka looks ethereal in gorgeous red saree teamed up with chandbalis, chooda, vermillion and hair styled in a bun. Virat looks dapper as he sports traditional black kurta look.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.