Bollywood celebrities are all geared up to ring in their new year in Switzerland. After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Sharma met Varun Dhawan during their vacay at the snow-clad mountains, the Street Dancer 3D actor along with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal, the powered couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram, the Zero actor has shared the picture of four of them posing for a selfie.

In the photo, while, Virat looks dapper in black muffler and matching jacket, Varun looks handsome in white sweater and black jacket. Anushka looks gorgeous in white turtle neck pullover and matching woolen jacket and Natasha can be seen clad in a pink sweater. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88. (sic)”

Take a look at the photo here:

Earlier, Virat took to his social media to share his romantic pictures with wife Anushka. Enjoying the snow and all set to set ski, Anushka can be seen clad in an orange jacket and pants, while Virat opted for a black jacket and matching denim.

A few days Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor also bumped into Varun Dhawan and they did not miss to get clicked themselves. Sharing the post on Instagram, she wrote, “See who we met ! ⛷💙 @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays. (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.

Varun Dhawan will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D along with Shraddha Kapoor. He also has Coolie No. 1 in the pipeline opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has the Arun Khetarpal biopic and Mr Lele under his kitty.