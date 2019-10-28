Bollywood power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had an amazing Diwali together. Last night, the duo attended the Diwali bash of Amitabh Bachchan at his residence and the couple looked radiant as they reached the venue by holding each other’s hand. Taking to Instagram, Anushka also shared an array of pictures with hubby Virat and will brighten up your Monday morning.

In the photos, Anushka looks gorgeous plunging neck floral black blouse and multi-colour lehenga. She teamed up her look with gothic stone studded jewellery, kohl in eyes, subtle makeup and hair styled in a neat bun. Virat, on the other hand, looked dapper in an all-white traditional kurta, pyjama and waistcoat. The couple also wished their fans ‘Happy Diwali’.

Sharing the post, Anushka wrote, “Happy Diwali from us to you and your family. I hope we all find the light in us and may truth always triumph. (sic)”

Take a look at the photos here:

Earlier, on the occasion of Karva Chauth, Anushka shared a mesmerising picture with hubby Virat. n the picture, Anushka looks ethereal in gorgeous red saree teamed up with chandbalis, chooda, vermillion and hair styled in a bun. Virat looks dapper as he sports traditional black kurta look. The couple looks adorable as they flaunt their million-dollar smile. In the picture, Anushka looks ethereal in gorgeous red saree teamed up with chandbalis, chooda, vermillion and hair styled in a bun. Virat looks dapper as he sports traditional black kurta look.



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.