Cricketer Virat Kohli is celebrating is his 31st birthday today. The celebrated Indian cricketer is celebrating his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma in the picturesque locations of Bhutan. Now, expressing her love for the main man in her life, the actor took to social media to wish Virat the best of the world on his special day. Both Anushka and Virat make for one of the most loved couples in the country and the actor gave another opportunity to her fans to go gaga over her bond with Virat.

Anushka took to Instagram to share a set of pictures of herself posing with her husband amid forests, hills, monasteries and a lot of love. She wrote a heartwarming caption while posting the pictures on her timeline. Anushka wished for ‘abundant compassion’ and ‘guiding light’ for Virat. The lovely caption on her post read, “This one is my blessing. My friend, My confidante, My one true love. I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨” (sic)

Anushka and Virat are holidaying in Bhutan and have kept their travel quite locally arranged. They are cherishing every moment by meeting new people and living every moment amid the beauty of nature. The social media timelines of both Anushka and Virat are filled with their photos from the vacay and each picture tells a story.

In a post that’s currently going viral, Anushka shared how during their trek, they met a local family who gave the best of the hospitality to them without even knowing about their actual identities. In a long post, Anushka described how the family offered them tea and tried to make them feel better during their trek as they looked tired and exhausted. A part of the actor’s caption read, “Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return.” (sic). Check out the full post here:

Here’s wishing this beautiful couple a lifetime of happiness, togetherness and many cherished moments of genuine humility and love. Happy birthday, Virat!