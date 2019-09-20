Ahead of the weekend, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has shared her happy pictures and treated fans with her weekend mood. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her pictures in a stunning one-shoulder orange dress. In the photos, she can be seen striking goofy poses to add the charm to her latest photoshoot. She completed her look with subtle makeup, matching the lipstick and the short hair look makes her look gorgeous, as always. Her contagious smile and chic avatar will give you perfect weekend vibes.

Sharing the first picture, she wrote, “Laugh so loud that you can’t see the eyes. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Laugh so loud that you can’t see the eyes 🤭😚 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 20, 2019 at 12:20am PDT

Another picture, she captioned it as, “Everyone’s expression over the weekend. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram Everyone’s expression over the weekend 🤭 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 20, 2019 at 12:17am PDT



Earlier, she has shared a BTS video from her photoshoot where she can be seen yawning at work but her caption is what that has won the internet. She wrote, “No ! I wasn’t yawning at work. Obviously not. (sic)”



A few days back, The Zero actor shared her bikini pictures from her vacation at an undisclosed location with hubby Virat Kohli. She looked hot in a blue-brown-black bikini as she becomes the water baby.

View this post on Instagram वॉटर बेबी 🌊 A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Sep 11, 2019 at 1:04am PDT



Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s movie Zero alongside actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif where she played the role of a scientist who is suffering from cerebral palsy. As of now, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project.

As per the reports, she might have just given a nod to her next film as rumour has it that she is expected to play the role of a cop in her next. As revealed by DNA, Anushka has liked the script and she can’t wait to announce it soon.