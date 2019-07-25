AR Rahman’s iconic song Urvasi Urvasi from for the 1995 film Hum Se Hai Muqabala is still played at the parties. After Bhushan Kumar re-created the version of Urvasi for “Batti Gul Meter Chalu”, AR Rahman now wants fans to re-recreate the classic song. In a tweet, the music composer writes, “Friends, it’s time for you to wear your creative hat again! You were so creative 2 years ago when we recreated Urvashi with new lyrics. Send us your best lines & we’ll include them in our performance in Chennai on Aug 10th at YMCA Grounds. No Politics, please #RecreateUrvashi”.

The original song composed by AR Rahman and written by PK Misra was written and sung by Honey Singh for “Batti Gul Meter Chalu” in 2018 featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Check AR Rahman’s tweet:

Friends, it’s time for you to wear your creative hat again! You were so creative 2 years ago when we recreated Urvashi with new lyrics.

Send us your best lines & we’ll include them in our performance in Chennai on Aug 10th at YMCA Grounds. No Politics, please 😊#RecreateUrvashi — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 25, 2019

Prabhu Deva choreographed and performed the song Urvasi and is picturised as an opening street dance sequence featuring the lead characters Prabhu (played by him) and Vasanth (played by Vadivelu).

Watch the Urvasi re-creation in ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’:

Watch the original song here: