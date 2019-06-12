One of Bollywood’s most iconic films Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which starred Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan still holds a special place in the hearts of the 90s kids. The film also starred Anupam Kher and Archana Puran Singh, who entertained the audience with their chemistry as Mister Malhotra and Miss Braganza. Recently, Archana shared an anecdote on a kissing scene they were supposed to do in their 1989 movie Ladaai.

Anupam Kher along with Esha Gupta made an appearance on Kapil Sharma’s show to promote their forthcoming film One Day: Justice Delivered. On the show, Archana opened up about why she refused to kiss Anupam on-screen, and how she was moved by Anupam’s gesture when he convinced the film’s director Deepak Shivdasani to delete that sequence, read a statement from the channel.

Archana recounted, “When we were shooting for the film ‘Ladaai’, Deepak planned a kissing sequence between me and Anupam. When I got to know this, I was nervous as I’d never done an on-screen kissing scene before”.

“I called Deepak and informed him that I won’t be able to do it, but then I don’t know what made Deepak remove the sequence completely,” she added.

On the show, Archana asked Anupam if he feared kissing her considering he was married to Kirron Kher? To this, Anupam responded, “I wasn’t fearing Kirron… but considering you weren’t comfortable doing so, I requested Deepakji to remove it completely”.