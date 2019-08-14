Jackky Bhagnani and Bhumi Pednekar have become the talk of the town as the rumours say it all- they are dating. According to Mumbai Mirror, Bhumi Pednekar has found a special someone. And the love of her life is someone who belongs to Bollywood itself. Bhumi is apparently dating F.A.L.T.U actor Jackky Bhagnani. The duo is among the newest couples of the film industry. However, they have willing not accepted their relationship.

According to the reports, Bhumi Pednekar was seen getting into the car (which was not hers) after her workout session. Now, this is something we weren’t really aware of. Love is totally in the air, it seems. We are just waiting for some more inputs from the leading daily and sources to confirm the news.

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Abhishek Chaubey’s Sonchiriya. The actress won a lot of appreciation for her earthy and raw portrayal of the character. The actress will next be seen in Tushar Hiranandani’s Saand Ki Aankh. Jacky Bhagnani, on the other hand, was last seen in Mitron along with Kritika Kamra.