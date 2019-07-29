Actor Arjun Kapoor has got himself inked for the second time. His “Per Ardua Ad Astra” shows the actor is on a personal high having crossed through adversity and reaching the stars. Arjun on Monday shared a photograph of the tattoo on social media. The “India’s Most Wanted” actor is seen flaunting the new tattoo on his arm. He captioned it: “Per Ardua Ad Astra. Yes that’s my second tattoo and it means: From adversity to the stars. I’d been wanting to get another tattoo for a long time.. This one took a while to figure because honestly, it had to mean something very special.. And after a lot of back & forth and thinking and over thinking, I finally got this done! Courtesy – @saviodsilvasfineartstudio”.

The tattoo in Latin was inked on the 34-year-old actor by Savio D’Silva, an illustrator and animator from JJ College of Art. “Per Ardua ad Astra” is a Latin phrase meaning “through adversity to the stars” or “through struggle to the stars” that is the official motto of the Royal Air Force and other Commonwealth air forces such as the Royal Australian Air Force and Royal New Zealand Air Force, as well as the Royal Indian Air Force until 1947.

Watch Arjun Kapoor’s video here:



Arjun recently has come out in open about his relationship with actress Malaika Arora. The two have been spotted together in vacations, film premieres and parties.

(With inputs from IANS)