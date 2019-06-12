Arjun Kapoor who just released his film India’s Most Wanted, is currently gearing up for his next big release, Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat, where he will be playing the role of a Maratha warrior. The actor has been teasing fans with glimpses of his workout sessions. Recently, he treated fans with a sneak peek of his gymming avatar.

Arjun shared a shirtless picture of himself on Instagram and captioned it, “Warrior mode on !!! #panipat.” In another still, the actor flaunted his bulked up body. Arjun’s girlfriend Malaika Arora left her comment on the picture by saying nothing but sharing muscles emoji. Ananya Panday too commented on his picture and wrote, “Forever 21”.

In an earlier interview with Times of India, Arjun reacted to trolls attacking his and Malaika’s age difference. He said, “I wouldn’t even want to speak about this and give it importance. It doesn’t matter to me, so I don’t want to justify anything”.

“I am 33 and marriage is not the be all and end all of a relationship. There’s more to discover and explore about each other.” He clearly stated no to marriage. Arjun said, “I am not interested in getting married right now,” he added.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, which was released on May 24. The film could not perform well at the Box Office. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.