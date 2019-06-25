Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor will be turning 34 on June 26 and is all set to celebrate his birthday with his lady love Malaika Arora. The couple were spotted leaving the airport together in Mumbai. And it is definitely for a vacation to celebrate the Ishaqzaade actor’s birthday. Paparazzi clicked Malaika and Arjun together when they were getting off from the same car at the airport. In the pictures, Malaika can be seen wearing an all-red tracksuit while Arjun is seen sporting a casual look with a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

This is not the first time the two have gone out for a vacation, including to the Maldives. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, Arjun and Malaika have now become more open. From dinner dates to parties and film screenings, the couple have been spotted together several times.

Take a look at Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s pictures:

Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared his happiness on 10 Million followers on Instagram. On Monday, he shared a video collage of himself and captioned it: 10 million. Thank you. All of you.

Arjun and Malaika’s previous international vacation was the Maldives. The duo shared individual pictures as if we will not come to know. They were, however, never seen together in the pictures. Arjun is around 12-years younger to Malaika who is 45-year-old. Both the actors seem head-over-heels in love with each other and now.

On the professional front, Arjun will next be seen in “Panipat”, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.