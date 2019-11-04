After revealing the character posters of his co-stars on social media, actor Arjun Kapoor released the poster of his own character from Panipat. The actor plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau in the film who fought against Afghan king Ahmad Shah Abdali in the Third Battle of Panipat. Arjun looks fierce and totally intriguing on the poster of Panipat. The film is directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and portrays one of the most epic battles fought in Indian history.

Arjun released the poster on Instagram with a caption that describes his character the best. He also revealed the trailer release date of the film. The caption on the post read, “Sadashiv Rao Bhau – Bravery Is To Stand For What You Believe In, Even If You Stand Alone. Panipat Trailer Out Tomorrow. #PanipatLook #Panipat #Dec6” (sic)

The trailer of the film is going to hit the screens on Tuesday, November 4. Apart from Arjun, Panipat also features Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. While Kriti plays the role of Parvati Bai, Sadashiv’s second wife, Sanjay plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. The character posters of both the characters were released to wide appreciation earlier today.

Apart from the three main characters, Panipat also features many prominent names playing important roles in the film. While Padmani Kolhapure essays the character of Gopika Bai in the film, veteran actor Zeenat Aman is seen as Sakeena Begum. Mohnish Bahl, Milind Gunaji, Nawab Shah, Mir Sarwar, Mantra and Kunal Kapoor are other actors in the film.