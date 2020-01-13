Actor Arjun Kapoor has been in a steady relationship with Malaika Arora for a while now. Speculations have been rife about their wedding but the couple has maintained that there’s going to be no hurry in their decision. In fact, Arjun has also revealed that even his family wants him to be settled soon considering most of his contemporaries are also thinking of getting married, however, he is taking his own good time to take the decision. Now, in his latest interview with a daily, Arjun once again talked about getting pressurised by his family for the wedding.

While talking to Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that even though his family is after his life to take the plunge soon, they also somewhere know that he is only going to listen to himself in making any important decision about life. Arjun said his family members realise that ‘main sunta sabki hoon, karta apni hoon.’ The actor added that his family is aware of how he conducts himself and he has never let them feel down with his decisions. “They have implicit faith that if I am making a choice or a decision, it comes from a practical side. I’ve always been a little more mature than I should have been,” said Arjun, adding that he is never going to take any decision selfishly. The actor said all his decisions are taken keeping the welfare of the family in mind and he takes them at the right time.

It was after more than a year of seeing each other that Malaika and Arjun decided to go public with their relationship. Arjun called Malaika to officially pose with him during the special screening of his film India’s Most Wanted that released last year. Later, while talking to the media, he expressed how he felt that there was nothing to hide anymore and they thought of it as the right time. Arjun spoke about the same in his latest interview and maintained that the media has given respect to his relationship and that’s the reason they didn’t want to hide it anymore.

Arjun said everyone knew the boundary and the media has been ‘respectful and decent’ in dealing with their relationship, therefore, they were comfortable coming out. “The fact remains that the media has been respectful and decent, so have we…it’s a mutual relationship. If there is mud-slinging, you are not comfortable with it. If there is a certain ease in breathing, you feel comfortable. It’s as simple as that,” said Arjun.