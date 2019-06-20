Arjun Kapoor, who was last seen in India’s Most Wanted recently opened up on his struggles with obesity and called it a “tough journey” that he navigated right from childhood.

The Ishaqzaade actor took to Instagram to share his workout pictures and urged people battling with weight issues to keep working hard to achieve their goal. “It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine,” his caption read.

“But the whole point of life is that we fall, we get back up and try again. Efforts will pay off eventually if not today then in a week month or even a year,” Arjun wrote. The actor recalled how at the age of 20 he vowed to never give up for three years that took him to lose 50 kgs.

“I sure as hell won’t be giving up and letting go now… Keeping the belief is key, you gotta keep at it and one day you will reap the benefits… We all gotta keep the faith and keep at it cause what we do today will echo in time and reflect within us eventually…” he added. Arjun said training for period drama Panipat managed to “lay a foundation” for a fitter and healthier life for him.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, which was released on May 24. The film could not perform well at the Box Office. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

(With inputs from PTI)