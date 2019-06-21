Arjun Kapoor loves his sister Anshula Kapoor to bits and pieces and his Instagram posts say it all. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor and his first wife late Mona Shourie Kapoor’s children. Recently, Arjun treated fans with a throwback picture of his mother and a recent picture of his sister and called them, ‘Like mother like daughter’

Sharing the picture on Instagram, he captioned it, “Forget like father like son, its always like mother like daughter..” Dressed in traditional attire, the mother-daughter duo not just looked similar but gorgeous as well. Anshula’s million dollar smile will surely leave you spellbound.

Earlier, Arjun Kapoor opened up on his struggles with obesity and called it a “tough journey” that he navigated right from childhood. The Ishaqzaade actor took to Instagram to share his workout pictures and urged people battling with weight issues to keep working hard to achieve their goal. “It’s been a tough journey for me ever since I was a kid when it comes to my battle with obesity. Everyone has their own struggles I have had and continue to have mine,” his caption read.

Arjun was last seen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s India’s Most Wanted, which was released on May 24. The film could not perform well at the Box Office. He will also be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra.

Panipat is based on the third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan.

The battle took place on January 14, 1761, at Panipat, and is considered to be one of the most eventful battles fought in the 18th century.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6, 2019.