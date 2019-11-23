There’s no occasion when actor Arjun Kapoor doesn’t miss his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor who passed away in 2012. The actor is often seen making heartwarming posts on social media recalling the time spent with his mother and how he is ready to trade anything in the world to relive a moment with her. The actor’s latest post on Instagram is just another example of his affection towards his mother.

In a post made on Instagram, Arjun has shared an old poem that he wrote to his mother when he was 12-years-old. The poem talks about the bonding he shared with Mona. In one sentence, he calls her ‘more precious than gold.’ The handwritten letter speaks volumes of a mother-son bond and is the testimony of how the absence of parents in one’s life is completely irreplaceable. Arjun’s letter reads, “Mother, what is a mother. Some say it is the second form of God. I say it is a friend, a brother and sometimes your father. My mother is more precious than gold. More soft than a petal of a flower. More enthusiastic than a teenager. More lovable than myself. ‘Oh’ mother don’t ever get upset. Because your tears are like fresh droplets of water. But your smile is like 1,00,00,000 & much more.” (sic)

The actor has shared the picture of the beautiful poem with an even more beautiful caption. He has vented out his feelings and recalled how he broke down and felt helpless when his mother passed away. Arjun also mentions that his love for his mother and her teachings are what makes him get up every day and move on in life. A part of Arjun’s caption on the post reads, “… on most days it feels unfair & it bothers me, it consumes me I feel lost & helpless…. I’m just writing this as a son & nothing more. I wish I could hear her call me Beta one more time… I miss her all the F*****g time & it makes everything seem irrelevant more often than not… I broke 8 years back… now I wake up trying to fix myself every morning smile at life but honestly, that vacuum shall never cease to exist.”(sic). Read the entire post here:

Arjun’s mother died of multiple organ failure due to cancer and hypertension on March 25, 2012. She was married to Boney Kapoor with whom she had two kids – Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Mona and Boney got divorced in the year 1996 after which the producer got married to actor Sridevi who died in the year 2018 after an accidental drowning.