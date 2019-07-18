Arjun Kapoor has lately been making headlines for his relationship with Malaika Arora. The actor recently appeared in India’s Most Wanted where he played the role of an intelligence officer. Arjun, an avid social media user, shared a very thoughtful post where he focused on the current water scenario.

As Assam battles a deluge and Chennai faces acute water scarcity, the 34-year-old’s tweets are a reminder of how one must use resources judiciously. He took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding a glass of water and captioned it, “For many years I thought the film waterworld was comprised of a silly notion that the world will go to war for water… I mean look around there is so much of it… In Mumbai, we have the sea, the rain, the continuous supply of it in our homes.”



“But the reality is that we are fighting a race against time… clean sources are diminishing… we as humans love wasting water because we believe it’s non-perishable,” it continued.

Arjun also touched upon issues being faced by peasants, “This year Chennai faced a water supply crisis, Assam is flooded, our farmers since the last few years have been dealing with famine, the rains are late and inconsistent.”

Ending his caption on a positive note, Arjun wrote, “So let’s enjoy what we have and maybe just also be aware, be careful, nurture and enjoy what we have with respect and care because god knows what the future has in store… cheers (literally)!!”

On the professional front, Arjun is gearing up for his next big release, Panipat, a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt and is slated to release on December 6.