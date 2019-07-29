Arjun Kapoor, who is gearing up for his next film Panipat, will join the upcoming Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) to discuss “The Future of Cinema”.

“The masterclass is about the future of cinema and I’m looking forward to exchanging notes and thoughts with the other members on the panel and, importantly, with the audiences,” Arjun said.

Arjun’s masterclass will see him discuss the change in the storytelling template and how members of the film fraternity are finding their feet through the shifting tiles. The actor will also talk about the shift in cinema. The hour-long panel discussion will be held at Arts Centre Melbourne on August 11.

Filmmaker Onir is the other prominent member of the panel, which will also have Ajit Andhare of Viacom18 Studios and Gaurav Verma of Red Chillies Entertainment.

“This diverse panel of speakers, each with an incredible body of work, is what Indian cinema is about today. This is my first time at the festival and I’m looking forward to meeting people from Australia who watch Indian cinema. Australia has a vibrant film and TV culture. Understanding the perspectives of people from different places is always fun. I am happy to get this chance to speak on Indian cinema at the Indian Film Festival in Melbourne and to experience the city’s delights,” said the Gunday actor.

The fest is scheduled to be held from August 8 to 17.

