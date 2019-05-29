Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are head over heels for each other and their PDA says it all. Wedding rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time now but the couple keeps denying the same. Recently, Arjun opened up and said that he wants his sister Anshula Kapoor to get married before him.

Recently, the actor opened up and said, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask tu shaadi kab kar raha hai? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge? 33 for most people in India is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?”.

He then went on to reveal that he wants his sister Anshula to get married before him. “I would like to believe that would be the nice organic thing to do. But, it’s not so easy to pinpoint that,” he added. He further said that she believes in marriage but at the moment she wants to focus on her work.