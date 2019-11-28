Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has been very busy of late with three movies set to be released, one this year and two in 2020. He has delivered some successful movies, which have performed well and others which have not, and while every actor would like his movie to be a hit at the box office, he has said that at the moment, as an actor, he would like to earn credibility through his films and not numbers.

Arjun, who is gearing up for the release of his next movie, a period drama titled Panipat, has delivered some hits. He had made his debut in 2012 with movie Ishaqzaade and it was deemed a box office success. So with his next film coming up, he hopes the historical-drama does incredible business.

“Today, as an actor, I want to earn credibility and that’s not earned by numbers. That’s earned by people watching your films and liking it. So, I hope this film is also a credible film and it does incredible business,” Arjun said in an interview.

Arjun said he feels fortunate that he has lived through the lows more than the highs as they have helped him with his career and life.

“I have lived through them in life, not just in films. I am the person that I am because of those lows more than the highs. Having said that, who doesn’t like a hit?” he added.

Talking about Panipat, which has been directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and which will also feature actors Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt, Arjun said the movie will not disappoint.

“If the last few have disappointed people, who spent money to watch my films expecting good work, this film doesn’t disappoint them. This is the starting point. This is the bare minimum that I can hope, that they are happy watching the film. Rest is that film’s destiny…” he added.

With Panipat scheduled to be released on December 6, Arjun will next be seen in 2020 in the movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar opposite Parineeti Chopra.