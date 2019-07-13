Katrina Kaif who has 24.6 million followers on Instagram, keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself. Adding another one to her feed, Katrina shared a picture in a blue swimwear last night and left fans spellbound. Arjun Kapoor, an avid social media user and a close friend of Katrina had a hilarious comment for Katrina that will surely crack you up.

In the photo, Katrina can be seen posing near a pillar in a beach. Arjun commented, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing”.

View this post on Instagram 💙💚💛 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jul 12, 2019 at 9:18am PDT



A few days ago, a video of the Bharat actor losing her calm at a fan went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan can be seen getting hyper and coming close to Katrina for a selfie. Katrina’s bodyguard tried to stop him but he was still trying to get close. Katrina handled the situation with pretty well by asking him to calm down.

Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.