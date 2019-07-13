Katrina Kaif who has 24.6 million followers on Instagram, keeps treating her fans with stunning pictures of herself. Adding another one to her feed, Katrina shared a picture in a blue swimwear last night and left fans spellbound. Arjun Kapoor, an avid social media user and a close friend of Katrina had a hilarious comment for Katrina that will surely crack you up.
In the photo, Katrina can be seen posing near a pillar in a beach. Arjun commented, “Watch where u goin girl !!! Hope u didn’t walk into the pillar while posing”.
A few days ago, a video of the Bharat actor losing her calm at a fan went viral on social media. In the viral video, the fan can be seen getting hyper and coming close to Katrina for a selfie. Katrina’s bodyguard tried to stop him but he was still trying to get close. Katrina handled the situation with pretty well by asking him to calm down.
Katrina will next be seen in Sooryavanshi, which also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles is slated to release during Eid next year.
This is the very first time that director Rohit Shetty and Akshay Kumar have teamed up for a project. Akshay in the film will be seen playing the role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an anti-terrorist squad officer in a cameo role performed by the Kesari star in Simmba.
The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta. While Katrina will be seen playing Akshay’s love interest, the Badhaai Ho actor will essay the role of his mother.