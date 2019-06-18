Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma starrer Arjun Patiala was in the news a year back with its release on September 13, 2018. But that didn’t happen. Then the makers announced that the comedy movie directed by Rohit Jugraj will be hitting the screens on July 19, 2019. Recently, the makers of Arjun Patiala revealed three posters with the lead characters of the film and the release date has been shifted to July 26, 2019.

In the film, Diljit and Varun will be seen as a cop and Kriti Sanon will be seen as a reporter. Recently, the makers of the film had released a funny promo video of Diljit and Varun getting a lesson about marketing from the leading lady Kriti. The clip surely made the fans even more curious to watch the trailer of the film.

Take a look at the posters here:

Kriti caption the pic as, “Reporting ka craze hai, bijli se bhi tezz hai! Miliye Ritu se. #ArjunPatiala”.

Diljit writes, “#ArjunPatiala, muscular nahi cute. 😉 With you. For you. Always”.

“Varun writes, “Karne aaya hoon hungama, saath mein leke full on DRA-MAA! Presenting you, Onida Singh! #ArjunPatiala”.

Also, watch this hilarious video:

Arjun Patiala is produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series.