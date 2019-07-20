Kriti Sanon who was last seen with Kartik Aaryan in Luka Chuppi is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Arjun Patiala which also stars Varun Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, Kriti shared a hilarious clip of Varun and Diljit’s conversation from the film that will surely crack you up.

In the video, Varun and Diljit can be seen talking about marriage as they lay down in their charpai and drink. Sharing the video, she captioned it, “Hope pe toh inki duniya kaayam hai! #ArjunPatiala in cinemas on July 26”.

Rumours are rife that Kriti is upset with Kartik since the credit of the success of Luka Chuppi was solely given to Kartik. Reacting to it, Kriti said in an interview, “We had a fun banter because humein aisa laga tha ki humein justification dene ki zaroorat nahi hai. Rumours toh kahin se bhi uth se aa sakte hai, that’s why they are called rumours.”

In Arjun Patiala, Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of a smalltown journalist while Diljit will essay the role of a cop. This will be the second time that Diljit will be seen playing a cop and Kriti as a journalist. She essayed the role of a journalist in her last film Luka Chuppi as well. Diljit, on the other hand, was earlier seen essaying the role of a cop in Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s film Udta Punjab. The film marks Kriti and Diljit’s first collaboration together.

Produced under the banners of Maddock Films and T-Series, the movie has been directed by Rohit Jugraj and is slated to release on July 26.