Arjun Rampal who recently announced his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades pregnancy is now having a blast in the Maldives with his ladylove. Arjun has flooded his Instagram handle with adorable pictures with Gabriella and has treated fans with another one.

Arjun and Gabriella are currently vacationing in the Maldives and are living ‘the life.’ Arjun took the still to his Instagram and captioned it, “When you wake up to this, you know you are blessed. #Maldives #anantaraveli #thelife”.

Earlier this month, the couple attended their friends Abhishek Kapoor and Pragya Kapoor’s anniversary bash twinning in black outfits. While Arjun looked dapper in black solid t-shit, joggers and white sneakers, Gabriella flaunted her baby bump in black tube maxi-dress.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxBE38QnBzC/?utm_source=ig_embed

A few days ago, Arjun, who has filled his Instagram handle with pictures of Gabriella shared a photo with Gabriella twinning in black shades and white outfits.

View this post on Instagram Summer vibes 🏝 A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on May 2, 2019 at 12:42am PDT

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.

Arjun was earlier married to supermodel Mehr Jessia. They parted way in May 2018 but are still good friends. They tied the knot in 1998, and have two daughters Mahikaa and Myra.