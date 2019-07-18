Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently became parents to a baby boy. JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta shared the news by congratulating the couple on Twitter.

Sharing a picture with Arjun she wrote, “Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless!”.

Congratulations @rampalarjun on the arrival of your bundle of joy! God bless! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vWsPGMfLGY — Nidhi Dutta (@RealNidhiDutta) July 18, 2019

The couple has never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. They keep treating fans with adorable photos of them. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the new parents to share a glimpse of their newborn.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.