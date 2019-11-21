Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia have finally ended 21 years of marriage. They have been granted a divorce nearly six months after they approached the family court to file for divorce on a mutual consent basis. On Tuesday, the Bandra family court granted them a divorce under the Special Marriage Act. The couple had approached the court to dissolve their marriage by consent on April 30 this year.

A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that the couple didn’t talk about the court’s decision and the details of their divorce are not out yet except that their daughters Mahikaa and Myra will live with Mehr in their duplex in Bandra. The report further quotes an official from the Bandra family court revealing the terms and conditions that are to be followed by a couple before they are granted a divorce. Interfaith marriages are registered under the Special Marriage Act.

The official said in the cases where a plea on the basis of mutual consent is filed, the court tries its best to sort out the issues between the couple. Their plea is first scrutinised, registered and then a marriage counsellor is assigned to attempt a reconciliation. If this doesn’t help in sorting out the issues, the couple is given a set of six months to once again think about the possibilities of not ending their marriage. If they still fail to work out their relationship, the court revaluates their mutual conditions and asks the partners to comply with each other’s demands, if any, and a decree of divorce is drawn.

It was in May 2018 that Arjun and Mehr officially announced their separation. The actor had already left his Bandra duplex by then and was living in a rented 2 BHK for the last four months. Before this, Arjun was linked to Sussanne Khan and it was speculated that his increasing proximity with Sussanne led to her divorce with Hrithik Roshan.

Later last year, it was revealed that Arjun was dating a popular South African model and designer Gabriella Demetriades who also gave birth to his son named Arik earlier this year. When the actor was asked to comment on the news of his divorce, he refused to talk about it.