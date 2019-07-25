Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades became parents to a baby boy on July 18. Recently, Arjun shared a throwback picture from his childhood and compared himself with his newborn.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he captioned it, “I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol”.

View this post on Instagram I wonder if he looks like me????? #throwbackmanydecades lol A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72) on Jul 24, 2019 at 10:44pm PDT

Earlier, Gabriella gave her fans a sneak peek of her baby boy by sharing a monochrome photo of Arjun holding their son.

Arjun and Gabriella have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media. They keep treating fans with adorable photos of them.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.