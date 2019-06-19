Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first baby together. The couple often gets spotted by the paparazzi in comfy yet stylish outfits. They were again spotted but this time in similar outfits as they twinned in black and white.

Gabriella flaunted her baby bump as she posed with her beau. They twinned in white tops, black pants and sneakers. Smiling at the sutterbugs, they looked adorable.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.