Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first child together. The couple recently hosted a grand baby shower which was attended by their close friends and family. Recently, Gabriella was spotted flaunting her baby bump at the success party of the Zee5 series The Final Call.

Gabriella looked stunning in a black deep neck satin dress which she teamed with a black blazer and peep-toe heels. Flaunting her baby bump, she posed for the paparazzi with an adorable smile.

The couple was spotted yesterday in their comfy outfits. Gabriella sported a grey tank top, blue joggers, white sneaker and wrapped a jacket against her waist. Arjun donned a black t-shirt which he teamed with grey joggers and white sneakers.

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.