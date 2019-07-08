Arjuna Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades are expecting their first baby together. They keep treating fans with adorable pictures of themselves on social media. Gabriella added another cute black and white picture with Arjun that will surely leave you spellbound.

In the shared picture, the couple can be seen lost in each other’s eyes. Cuddled up in bed, Arjun and Gabriella set major couple goals.

View this post on Instagram ♾ A post shared by Gabriella Demetriades (@gabriellademetriades) on Jul 7, 2019 at 11:45pm PDT

Earlier, in an interview with a news daily, the actor opened up about his personal life and how the last five years was “sheer hell” for him. He was quoted by the daily as saying, “It’s been sheer hell for the last five years but what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, doesn’t it?”

Talking about Gabriella, he said, “It’s only been a year since we started dating and here we are. For keeps. And I must add that it was of prime importance that my daughters should accept her as a part of the family. I’m blessed that they have, no questions asked”.

Arjun recently announced his girlfriend’s pregnancy by sharing an adorable picture with her on Instagram. Sharing the picture, he captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again….thank you baby for this baby 👶🏽”.