Bollywood celebrities turned up to bless Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra at their wedding reception. The Malhotras and Jains hosted a star-studded post-wedding party for their industry friends and many prominent names were seen attending the festivities. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, who are Armaan’s maternal cousins, many industry bigwigs like Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor-Maheep Kapoor-Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Sidhwani, Apurva Mehta, Manish Malhotra, Arbaaz Khan-Sohail Khan, Amrita Arora, Natasha Poonawalla and Neil Nitin Mukesh & family among others were present.

However, the presence of Armaan’s other cousin – Ranbir Kapoor was sorely missed at the party. Neither Ranbir nor his rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt was seen taking part in the festivities of Armaan Jain’s wedding. From Roka to the reception, Ranbir didn’t take part in any wedding function of his dear cousin. Check out some pictures from the reception here:

Apart from the people in the movie business, other prominent names like Nita Ambani-Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani-Shloka Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray among others were also seen at the party.

Armaan married his childhood sweetheart Anissa in a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. The actor first proposed to Anissa last year and the couple then had a Roka ceremony. The families then organised an elaborate Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies before the wedding which had a traditional Baraat procession followed by the other Punjabi wedding rituals.