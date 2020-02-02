Actor Salman Khan‘s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma recently gave birth to her second child – a baby girl and named her Ayat. A new picture of Arpita with the newborn is currently doing the rounds on social media. It’s a beautiful picture in which Arpita is seen holding both her kids in her arms with Ahil planting a sweet kiss on her cheeks. The little Ayat is seen looking at her with her tiny shiny eyes. The picture was shared by Arpita’s brother-in-law, Atul Agnihotri, (Alvira Agnihotri’s husband) on Instagram.

The popular film producer made an adorable post on Instagram on Sunday and simply put heart emojis in the caption. He tagged both Arpita and her husband, Ayush Sharma, in the caption and posted:

Earlier, Arpita had shared a lovely set of pictures on social media in which Salman was seen holding Ayat in his arms with his mother Salma Khan posing alongside. The pictures went viral on social media and were widely circulated by the fans of the superstar. Dressed in a basic black T-shirt and a pair of blue denim, Salman looked handsome while holding the baby in his arms carefully.

Interestingly, the actor now shares his birthday with his niece. As it surfaced in the media, both Arpita and Ayush consulted their doctor about giving birth to their second child on December 27, which is also Salman’s birth date. It was on December 27 that Arpita gave birth to Ayat through C-section and the family got two reasons to celebrate.