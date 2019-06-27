Sayani Gupta, who is gearing up for Article 15 release, recently penned a heartfelt note for Shah Rukh Khan and said that he makes her the happiest girl in the world. Sayani, who has worked with Shah Rukh in Fan, was all praises for superstar SRK and expressed her love for him.

Shah Rukh on Wednesday attended the screening of Sayani and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15. Sayani took to Instagram to share a picture with King Khan and captioned it, “Only one man can make women so happy. It is only Shah Rukh Khan. Just the best energy one has experienced after his holiness Dalai Lama. Just effervescent abundant love to offer. I told him today that I was the only one from the cast and crew of ‘Fan’ that did not have a photo with him because I always thought I was too cool to go up to someone for a photo”.



“Only to have regretted later, every time. So we made it happen this time after so many years…And here’s the mind numbing dizzy love that is coming through every muscle of my face! Even my eyebrows are going bonkers! Just saying. You make me the happiest girl in the world and so many people in the world. I will always love you,” Sayani captioned an image in which the “Zero” actor is seen hugging her,” she further wrote.

Ayushmann also shared a photograph with SRK on Twitter, thanking him for his “love.” “Being an SRKian, this was a very special moment. Thanks for the love Shah sir,” Ayushmann captioned the image.

Being an SRKian, this was a very special moment. Thanks for the love Shah sir. #Article15 pic.twitter.com/WyYs6BeTer — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) June 27, 2019

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.