Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has not only impressed the Indian audience but also left the jaws dropped of audiences abroad. The film is doing wonders at the Box Office but has been surrounded with a lot of controversies. The film’s screening was recently stopped in Roorkee. Director of the film, Anubhav Sinha reacted to it and said that he will be seeking legal actions.

Anubhav took to his Twitter handle to share the same and wrote, “Seeking legal action. Will challenge it in the court.”

Police officials had earlier said the step has been taken following protests by some right-wing organisations which were objecting to certain scenes in the movie. The film was doing well in Roorkee when it was suddenly stopped.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 has also picked up the Audience Award at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF).

Article 15 had a decent start at the Box Office. It garnered Rs 5.02 crore on day one.

Earlier, Article 15 was suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group. A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

