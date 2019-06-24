Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his next big release Article 15 which is a wake-up call for the society. The film will hit theatres towards the end of this month and ahead of its release, Ayushmann shared another intriguing poster featuring him and his team.

Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a police officer. The poster comes with the tagline, “AB FARQ LAAYENGE.” Ayushmann and his team head to the woods and to find out why, you need to hit the theatres on June 28. Sharing the poster on Instagram, he captioned it, “Andheron mai bahut chal liye, ab hai Roshni ki bari. #AbFarqLaayenge #Article15 releasing on June 28. “.

The makers of the film released the jaw-dropping trailer on May 30 which gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.