After dropping an intriguing trailer, the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 will release the first song of the film on June 10. Ayushmann shared the teaser of the rap song titled ‘Shuru Karein Kya‘ on Instagram with the tagline ‘Ab Farq Laayenge’.

The video opens with two bodies hanging from a tree and proceeds to Ayushmann asking about the whereabouts of the third missing girl from the officers in his team and why they have not taken any action in the case. Teasing fans with glimpses of the song, he captioned it, “Farq laana hai toh.. kaam ShuruKareinKya?Song launching on June 10. Article15 in cinemas on June 28th.” Composed by Devin “DLP” Parker and Gingger Shankar, the teaser featured four rappers – Kunal Pandagle (Kaam Bhaari), Chaitnya Sharma (Slow Cheetah), Nitin Mishra (Spit Fire) and Deepa Unnikrishnan (DeeMC).

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film on May 30 which gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.