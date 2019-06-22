Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his next film, Anubhav Sinha‘s Article 15 where he will be seen playing the role of a police officer. The actor has been keeping fans updated on his film by sharing posts on Instagram. Recently, he wished his film’s director on his birthday by sharing a picture from the sets of the film.

Ayushmann took to his Instagram stories to share a picture with Anubhav from the sets of Article 15 and captioned it, “Happy Birthday @anubhavsinhaa sir! Keep Inspiring.”

The makers of the film released the jaw-dropping trailer on May 30 which gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.