Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his next film Article 15 where he will be seen playing the role of a police officer. Recently, the actor revealed that his kids, Virajveer and Varushka, do not watch his films since they are too young to understand it.

In a recent interview with Times Now, Ayushmann talked about how his kids deal with his stardom. “They (Kids) have this sink link that I am an actor and they are proud of it but they don’t see my films because they don’t understand my films as of now, they are too young for that. But, I am sure in future they will be proud of my films,” the Andhadhun actor said.

“Being a young parent it becomes difficult for me because I am part of the young brigade of the contemporaries who are part of the new wave of Indian cinema and I have to do like good cinema and work hard towards it and right now we are just 24×7 working and shooting back to back films, it is difficult to strike that balance between professional and personal life,” he added.

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film on May 30. The trailer gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.