Ayushmann Khurrana‘s film Article 15 had a decent start at the Box Office. On day one it collected Rs 5.02 crore and day two it witnessed boost by collecting Rs 7.25 crore. It now stands with a total collection of Rs 12.27 crore.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter and wrote, “ # Article15 jumps on Day 2… Trending very well at urban centres specifically… Should maintain the strong momentum on Day 3, although # INDvENG [ # CWC19] cricket match might act as a speed breaker… Fri 5.02 cr, Sat 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 12.27 cr. India biz.”.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared day two’s collection on Instagram and wrote, “12.27 Cr in 2 days. The revolution is growing! #Article15”.

The film has been suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group. A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters.

Anticipating further trouble, the exhibitors held a meeting on Saturday and decided to put the screening of the film on hold till adequate security is provided.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.