Riding the hyperbole even in the third week, Anubhav Sinha-directorial Article 15, starring Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead, has crossed the Rs 60 crore mark. Collecting a total of Rs 60.13 crore on the third Thursday, it is interesting to note that the film enjoyed a good opening week and maintained a stronger hold in its second week before moving on to enjoy the fruits of its successful run in the third week as well.

Sharing the towering figures on his social media handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Article15 crosses ₹ 60 cr… [Week 3] Fri 1.25 cr, Sat 2.15 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 75 lacs, Tue 70 lacs, Wed 70 lacs. Total: ₹ 60.13 cr. India biz. (sic).”

Article 15 also features Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa. Article 15 of the Indian constitution prohibits any kind of discrimination on the basis of religion, caste sex, race and the place of birth. In the film, Ayushmann plays the character of a cop in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who investigates a murder case and ends up unravelling the deep roots of discrimination in the society.

The film is the first offering of Ayushmann this year and it has received positive responses from the critics and the audience.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann has Bala which is based on social standards of beauty, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is about the same-sex relationship, Dream Girl in which he plays the role of a cross-dresser and Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo.