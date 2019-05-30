After the teaser left fans waiting on the edge, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15‘s trailer gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema.

Ayushmann Khuranna who has been applauded for his jaw-dropping performance in films like Andhadhun, Vicky Donar, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, finally dropped the official trailer of his upcoming film Article 15 which exposes the ugly truth of caste prejudice in India. Ayushmann, who plays the role of an inspector investigates on the murder of two female cousins who were gang-raped and hanged for asking a hike of Rs 3 in their pay.

The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

The film is based on true incidents and raises questions on the sanctity of our constitution and depicts a quote from social reformer ‘Dr. B R Ambedkar’- Let’s be Indians, Firstly and Lastly’.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film is inspired by the Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The film also stars Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. Produced by Benaras Media Works, Article 15 is slated to release on June 28.

This is the first time Sinha and Ayushmann Khurrana are teaming up for a project. Speaking about his upcoming project, Anubhav Sinha had earlier said, “It is an investigative drama where the audience too is an accused party”.