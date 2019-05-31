Sayani Gupta has played several different roles ever since she started her career in acting. In Margarita with a Straw, she played the role of a homosexual woman, in Parched, she was seen essaying the role of a village woman, in the recently released web series, Four More Shots, Sayani impressed the audience with her bold uptown girl avatar. Now, in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15, Sayani de-glams herself to play a rural woman. She recently said that she likes to take up the challenge of doing something that she is not familiar with.

“I don’t choose my films on the basis of what my character looks like, it’s always the script that attracts me,” Sayani recently said in a statement. “But at the same time, there is a lot of thought and work that I put into every character. Some of them require me to go the extra mile. I like to take up the challenge of doing something that I am not familiar with,” she added.

Shes will be seen in the film along with Ayushmann Khurrana, sporting simple salwar-suits with minimal make-up.

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film yesterday which gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.