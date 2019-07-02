Ayushmann Khurrana is winning hearts with his performance in the recently released Article 15. The film has also bagged the Audience Award at the London Indian Film Festival (LIFF). Somehow the film has triggered the emotions of many and for which it is getting suspended in some states. After stopping screening in Kanpur, the district administration in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar recently decided to stop the screening in a cinema house in Roorkee post protests, officials said.

Police officials said the step has been taken following protests by some right-wing organisations which were objecting to certain scenes in the movie. The film was doing well in Roorkee when it was suddenly stopped.

“Since protests were held only in Roorkee, we decided to stop the screening of the movie in the town only,” a police official said.

Article 15 had a decent start at the Box Office. It garnered Rs 5.02 crore on day one.

Earlier, Article 15 was suspended in Kanpur following protests by a religious group. A group entered the Inox multiplex and Sapna Palace theatres on Friday and stopped the screening of the film. They shouted slogans against the filmmaker and also tore posters.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.