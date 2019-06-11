Earlier, Ayushmann shared the teaser of the rap song ‘Shuru Karein Kya’ on Instagram with the tagline ‘Ab Farq Laayenge’.

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film on May 30 which gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.