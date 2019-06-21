After dropping two songs, ‘Shuru Karein Kya’ and ‘Naina Yeh,’ the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana and Isha Talwar starrer Article 15 dropped the third song of the film titled ‘Intezari.’ It is a soulful track which features Ayushmann and Isha.

The previous song ‘Naina Yeh’ is about the blooming love story of the lead actors. ‘Intezari,’ on the other hand, is another soulful track from the film which focuses on the long-distance relationship and how the two deal with it. Composed by Anurag Saikia, the song has been sung by Armaan Malik.

The first song of the film titled ‘Shuru Karein Kya,’ is an angry rap song with a catchy phrase, ‘batein bohot hui kaam shuru karein kya (if you are done with the talking, should we get back to work now).

The second song, ‘Naina Yeh’ features Ayushmann and Isha Talwar. The song will take you back in time and remind you of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan from one of Bollywood’s iconic films Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The duo romances in a wheat field where Ayushmann can be seen singing for his ladylove.

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film on May 30. The trailer gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.