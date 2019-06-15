After dropping the jaw-dropping rap song ‘Shuru Karein Kya,’ the makers of Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Article 15 released a romantic track titled ‘Naina Yeh‘ featuring Ayushmann and Isha Talwar.

The song will take you back in time and remind you of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan from one of Bollywood’s iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The duo romance in a wheat field where Ayushmann can be seen singing for his ladylove. Penned by Rashmi Virag, the song has been crooned by Yasser Desai and Aakanksha Sharma. It has been composed by Piyush Shankar.

Earlier, the makers released the first song of the film titled ‘Shuru Karein Kya.’ It is an angry rap song with a catchy phrase, ‘batein bohot hui kaam shuru karein kya (if you are done with the talking, should we get back to work now). That says it all. Composed by Devin “DLP” Parker and Gingger Shankar, the song features four rappers, Kunal Pandagle (Kaam Bhaari), Chaitanya Sharma (Slow Cheetah), Nitin Sharma (Spit Fire) and Deepa Unnikrishnan (DeeMC).

Ayushmann dropped the trailer of the film on May 30. The trailer gives a deeper insight into the prevalent caste prejudice which often lacks a discourse in mainstream cinema. The trailer grabs the attention of the viewers with the hard-hitting tale of honour killing and the feckless attitude of police department. The family of the murdered girls asks the police for help on being wrongly framed in the case.

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, the film aims to remind people about Article 15 of the Constitution, about prohibition of discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth, and how its value has been forgotten.

Based on “shocking true events,” Article 15 also features Manoj Pahwa, Isha Talwar, Kumud Mishra and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub. The film is slated to release on June 28.